Personnel file released for Decatur Officer charged with assault

WAAY 31 now has the personnel file for Decatur Police Officer Archie Letson. He is charged with slapping a East Lawrence High School student and throwing him to the floor.

The fifty three page personnel file only has one page that mentions anything about the alleged incident at the high school. Its a document saying Officer Letson's probationary period after being promoted to Lieutenant was extended, because of his on-going legal case.

He's been on administrative desk duties since April when the alleged incident with the student occurred.

Letson has been on the force since 2001. His file shows periodical pay raises for having good reviews throughout his tenure. He was placed on administrative duties once before in 2012. He was accused of domestic violence, but he was reinstated after those charges were dropped.

Letson was a volunteer football coach at East Lawrence High School and he's accused of slapping a player on the team in April, which caused a bloody lip and nose.

Letson's latest probationary period, which started on July 1st, will last for six months as his court case proceeds.