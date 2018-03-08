Clear
Person of interest in custody for Birmingham school shooting

A senior was killed and another student injured in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 9:37 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 9:37 AM

Birmingham police said they have a person of interest in custody for a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead at Huffman High School Wednesday.

The person's name was not released because the case was being reviewed by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, police told Birmingham ABC affiliate ABC 33/40.

In addition to the death of 17-year-old Courtlin Lashawn Arrington, police said a male student was injured in the shooting, which happened during dismissal Wednesday. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

