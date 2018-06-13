Periods of showers & storms

We will see showers and storms off and on throughout the day, but the likelihood of strong storms is low. Overall, rain chances are at 70% and with the increase in cloud cover, highs only reach the mid 80s.

The coverage of storms decreases Thursday, but there's still a decent shot at afternoon storms. With a little more sunshine, highs hit 90 and we'll be even hotter by the weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday hit the mid 90s, so with humidity, heat index values will be in the low triple digits.