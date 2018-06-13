Clear

Periods of showers & storms

Wednesday began with scattered storms and otherwise muggy conditions.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 8:23 AM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:49 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We will see showers and storms off and on throughout the day, but the likelihood of strong storms is low. Overall, rain chances are at 70% and with the increase in cloud cover, highs only reach the mid 80s.

Scroll for more content...


The coverage of storms decreases Thursday, but there's still a decent shot at afternoon storms. With a little more sunshine, highs hit 90 and we'll be even hotter by the weekend.  Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday hit the mid 90s, so with humidity, heat index values will be in the low triple digits. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events