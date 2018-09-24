Periods Of Rain Continue Through Tuesday

We aren't finished with the on-and-off rain yet, but we finally see an end that is fast approaching.

Periods of rain will continue through the night. That rain may fall heavily at times, leading to localized flash flooding in areas of poor drainage. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility, so be ready to slow that Monday evening drive and be safe. Rain will break up between 10 PM and midnight, and many of us may get a break through early Tuesday morning.

We will need umbrellas and rain jackets on Tuesday and Wednesday again. We will have some dry areas, but rain is highly possible throughout both days. Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern, but lightning is possible, too. Remember if you see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck and should stay indoors until at least 30 minutes after the thunder and lightning end.

Wednesday will be the rainest and stormiest day of the week. Lingering areas of rain are possible through around midday Thursday, especially east of I-65, but drier air will start to filter into the Tennessee Valley Thursday so that we dry out in time for the Friday night football games. Dry weather looks to stay with us through the weekend based on the latest data we have.