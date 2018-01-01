Clear

Protesters pushing gun control march in Tennessee

March for Our Lives rally in Memphis.

People took part in 'March for Our Lives' events in Tennessee's larger cities.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Thousands of people have marched in Tennessee cities to push for gun control and school safety as part of a national campaign sparked by the recent Florida school shooting.

Scroll for more content...

In Memphis, media reports say about 1,500 people took to the streets Saturday in a march that went to the civil rights museum. Students led the way, yelling "enough is enough." The event included voter registration efforts.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Nashville. Nashville Mayor David Briley urged everyone 18 and up to vote. One of the marchers, Heather Larkin Vogler, says she wants her daughter and other children to be safe as participants spoke out against gun violence.

In Chattanooga, at least 1,000 students and adults took part in a march that took them to the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events