People in Muscle Shoals left shocked after herbicide found in store popcorn

People in Muscle Shoals are shocked after herbicide was possibly found in the free popcorn for customers at a local store. This happened at the Rural King on Woodward Avenue where the Alabama Department of Public Health received reports on Sunday.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

People in Muscle Shoals are shocked after herbicide was possibly found in the free popcorn for customers at a local store. This happened at the Rural King on Woodward Avenue where the Alabama Department of Public Health received reports on Sunday. They are still investigating the case but tell WAAY31 30 or more people may have eaten the contaminated popcorn. One person didn't hold back in her feelings about the contamination.

"I was shocked and outraged, downright appalled," Camille Greider said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says they learned about the accidental contamination after Rural King contacted them. Landers tells WAAY31 there is no real way to test for herbicide in food, but they are going off of what the store told them and are continuing to investigate. 

One of the biggest questions remaining is how this even happened. WAAY31 went inside the Rural King to find answers but the store manager claimed he was too busy and did not contact us back.

"They threw out the popcorn machine but that doesnt get to the facts, who put that in there?" Greider said. 

The Department of Public Health says nobody has reported any symptoms but they are continuing to monitor hospitals throughout the area. 

