Clear

People in Limestone County are asked to avoid certain areas due to damage

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are asking people to avoid certain areas due to damages to homes, trees and power lines down.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 9:01 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 9:01 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are asking people to avoid certain areas due to damages to homes, trees and power lines down. 

Scroll for more content...

Currently first responders are working in these areas: 

Siniard and Vivians Rd. 
Walnut Grove Rd. 
Leggtown Rd. 
Happy Hollow Rd and Turkey Creek 
Veto Rd. and Compton Rd.

New Bethel and Shipley Hollow Rd.
Pettusville Rd.
Upper Elkton Rd.
Bethel Rd.
Clem Rd.
Putnam Rd.
Thatch Rd.
Moorseville and Upper Ft Hampton Rd.
Moorseville and Sweet Springs Rd.
Hwy 251 between Gatlin and Pinedale Rd.
Hwy 251 and Valley Drive
Oakgrove Rd and Sweet Springs Rd
Gatlin Rd. and Mitchell Loop

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events