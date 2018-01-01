People in Limestone County are asked to avoid certain areas due to damage

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are asking people to avoid certain areas due to damages to homes, trees and power lines down.

Currently first responders are working in these areas:

Siniard and Vivians Rd.

Walnut Grove Rd.

Leggtown Rd.

Happy Hollow Rd and Turkey Creek

Veto Rd. and Compton Rd.

New Bethel and Shipley Hollow Rd.

Pettusville Rd.

Upper Elkton Rd.

Bethel Rd.

Clem Rd.

Putnam Rd.

Thatch Rd.

Moorseville and Upper Ft Hampton Rd.

Moorseville and Sweet Springs Rd.

Hwy 251 between Gatlin and Pinedale Rd.

Hwy 251 and Valley Drive

Oakgrove Rd and Sweet Springs Rd

Gatlin Rd. and Mitchell Loop