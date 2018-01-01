People in Huntsville look forward to Dave & Buster's coming to MidCity

Many people in Huntsville are excited now that a Dave & Buster's is coming to town. It's a restaurant and video game arcade that'll join the rest of the entertainment in MidCity.

The Dave & Buster's will open at the old site of Madison Square Mall. Some said for them it's a big deal because now they don't have to travel.

"We don't plan on going anywhere, so it's nice to see more stuff going into Huntsville," said Kelly Sharp.

Several people said they're taking advantage of the entertainment in MidCity.

"We've been to top golf twice here. Both experiences have been great. I'm super excited to see what they're going to bring to Huntsville," Sharp said.

Even the college students said the location of mid-city is convenient and it gives them a break from classes.

"We all love to do something and now that this is really close, we can enjoy it and hang out. Instead of just sitting in the dorms all day," said Josh Hardin.

Dave & Buster's will open July 20,2019 along University Drive. This will be the second location in Alabama

"It's nice to have it here at home, where it's 15 minutes away. Instead of having to drive to Nashville or Birmingham," Sharp said.

"If they keep adding things like Dave & Buster's, people won't have to travel as far and more people will go to Huntsville to hang out rather than go to other places," Hardin said.

RCP companies said the Dave & Buster's will appeal to all age groups and people of different interest. Some people see it as more employment opportunities coming to the city.

"We actually were just talking to the guy at Top Golf on how they like to hire the younger crowd here. It's a great first job to have," Sharp said.

The rest of MidCity will include more office space, hotel rooms, multi-family home and more retail.