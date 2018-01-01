People in Fayetteville react to Fire Chief's suspension

Folks in Fayetteville are reacting to the suspension of Fire Chief Danny Travis. WAAY 31 spent Sunday afternoon talking with residents.

No one wanted to talk on camera, but said they've heard Chief Travis using the "N" word in public.

WAAY 31 spoke with Fayetteville Fire fighters to confirm a report from the Elk Valley Times.

It said Chief Travis is being suspended while the City investigates allegations against him. We were told to call back during city business hours to speak with the City Administrator.

According to the report, after the 24-hour suspension with pay, Travis will go on a 2-week suspension without pay.

Other people in the community said off camera, they hope the issue is resolved.

WAAY 31 is digging to get more information. You can count on us to keep you updated.