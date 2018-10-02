Clear
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Memorial Parkway

Police say the first vehicle involved left the scene.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 4:58 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Tuesday morning, Huntsville police confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed after they tried to cross Memorial Parkway just after 9:00 Monday night. Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police said the incident happened in front of Arby's, south of Governors Drive. The person was hit in the northbound lanes, according to Lt. Johnson.

Johnson also said the first vehicle that hit the person left the scene. A second vehicle also hit the person but came back to the scene to give police a statement. Right now, police are waiting on fingerprint analysis from the FBI to determine the persons identity. 

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available. 

