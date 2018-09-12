Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene around 5:15 Wednesday morning and told WAAY 31 a man in his 50’s was killed as he crossed the intersection of Charity Road and Highway 231 on a green light and got hit by a truck. The crash scene is half a mile away from Hazel Green High School and right across the street from Walmart.

The truck that hit the pedestrian was towed away less than two hours after the wreck. Sheriff's deputies told WAAY 31 the driver is in good condition.

The body was removed from the intersection and the scene was clear by 7:25 a.m.