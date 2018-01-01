Pedestrian dies after struck by three vehicles in Killen

Killen police said a pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles in Killen on Thursday.

Police Chief Bryan Hammond said it happened around 6:25pm when the man was walking on Highway 72 in front of Action Gun and Pawn. Investigators say the victim is between the ages of 25-35 years old. Police say he did not have any identification on him and they are actively trying to identify him.

Chief Hammond told WAAY 31, the man died on impact after the first vehicle hit him. He went on to say the other two cars ran over his body.

WAAY 31 will continue to follow this investigation as more details are released.