Pederstrian hit by car on Wall Triana Highway

According to authorities, Jermane Antron Moore, 34 was hit and killed by a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

An Ardmore man was killed after being hit by a vehicle. 

It happened at 8:50p.m. on Tuesday, Jun. 26th on Wall Triana Hwy, ten miles north of Huntsville. 

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Avalanche was uninjured.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating. 

