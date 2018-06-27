Pederstrian hit by car on Wall Triana Highway

An Ardmore man was killed after being hit by a vehicle.
According to authorities, Jermane Antron Moore, 34 was hit and killed by a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche.
It happened at 8:50p.m. on Tuesday, Jun. 26th on Wall Triana Hwy, ten miles north of Huntsville.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Avalanche was uninjured.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
