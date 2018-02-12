Parts of the Tennessee Valley still seeing major flooding

The rain is over for now -- but some places in the Tennessee Valley are showing the effects of this weekend's heavy rain.

Scroll for more content...

Rivers in the area have flooded -- leaving some roads impassable and property damaged.

Along the Paint Rock river, one can clearly see the effects of Saturday's rain.

State route 65 and some country roads in the area are flooded.

Trees trunks are standing in water feet deep.

Some neighbors I talked with along the way didn't want to go on camera, but they did tell me that some are having to take different routes to their homes because certain roads have become impassale.

In other areas -- water was reaching tree limbs, enchroaching on property, and drowning fields altogther.