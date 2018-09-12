Partly cloudy now, then heating up & watching Florence

Clouds return for Wednesday, but we can still see the occasional peek of blue sky. A stray storm is possible, mainly for our eastern counties. The heat only intensifies in the coming days as the 90s return starting tomorrow

Rain chances are minimal in the coming days and at this point, the weekend looks dry and hot. Temperatures are running 5 to 10 degrees above average for this point in the season, both during the afternoon and overnight in regard to low temperatures. Relief is possible at the beginning of next week based on the track of the remnants of Florence.

Florence is still a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds at 140 mph. The latest model guidance is still in quite a bit of disagreement about the path of the remnants once the storm moves inland, so the forecast for the Tennessee Valley is certainly subject to change for next Monday and Tuesday.