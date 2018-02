Huntsville Utilities crews are closing a lane of traffic to replace a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

From 3-6 p.m. the outside northbound lane of Governors will be closed in front of the sceneic overlook to replace the pole.

Huntsville Utilities is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. If avoiding it is not possible, drivers are asked to use caution because of workers in the area.