Parsons opens new facility in Research Park area

The 25,000 square foot facility will create more than 50 jobs.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 10:47 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

At least six Parsons projects will operate out of the company's new facility on Diamond Drive. One of those projects is a first of its kind laser that will go onto military vehicles and be used to remove explosive devices. These lasers operate at a distance which eliminates the need for a human to be close to the explosive. This innovation could save hundreds of lives.

"This will be something that has not been done in the military ever. We're pretty proud of being on the cutting edge of that technology, delivering that to the war fighter." Michael Dewitz, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Technical Services Division Manager, said.

The new facility will also bring in 50 or more jobs. Parsons broke ground on the facility in October.

