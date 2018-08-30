Clear

Parole Board warrant issued after murder charges

The WAAY 31 I-Team keeps digging into parole documents that spell out how a criminal serving a life sentence was let out on parole, continually broke conditions of his parole and is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:05 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The WAAY 31 I-Team keeps digging into parole documents that spell out how a criminal serving a life sentence was let out on parole, continually broke conditions of his parole and is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.

The I-Team obtained the documents after the Attorney General’s office admitted the state parole board made a mistake letting Jimmy Spencer out of prison and said the system needs to be re-examined.

WAAY 31 was the first to tell you police in Sardis arrested him on drug charges on June 14. The chief said his officers followed the book and alerted the parole board.

However, he said no one responded until July 6, which was weeks after Spencer was out of jail again.

That’s when his parole officer sent a request to declare Spencer delinquent and recommended sending him to a different re-entry program for better supervision. The request was filed just a week before 3 bodies were found in 2 homes in Guntersville.

According to the parole board’s policies and procedures, Spencer’s drug charge wasn’t severe enough to send him back to prison.

Those same procedures also state delinquency hearings are supposed to happen weekly. But, it's unclear if the board ever heard Spencer's delinquency case.

It was three days after he was arrested as the main suspect in the triple-homicide in Guntersville and was back in custody that the parole board requested an arrest warrant.

WAAY 31 also learned Attorney General Steve Marshall knew two of Spencer's
victims and even attended parole hearings with one of them on another case.

The Attorney General’s office said it did not know about Spencer’s violent past because he was mis-labeled in the system as a non victim offender.

The Attorney General's office is now saying the parole board’s policies are questionable.

The board also emailed us a statement saying, “This case also raises concerns with the board’s risk assessment procedures and whether the implementation of this process is failing the public."

Governor Kay Ivey also said she knows the victim notification system is flawed
and has asked the parole board to fix their problems.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events