Parole Board warrant issued after murder charges

The WAAY 31 I-Team keeps digging into parole documents that spell out how a criminal serving a life sentence was let out on parole, continually broke conditions of his parole and is now charged with killing three people, including a child, in Guntersville.

The I-Team obtained the documents after the Attorney General’s office admitted the state parole board made a mistake letting Jimmy Spencer out of prison and said the system needs to be re-examined.

WAAY 31 was the first to tell you police in Sardis arrested him on drug charges on June 14. The chief said his officers followed the book and alerted the parole board.

However, he said no one responded until July 6, which was weeks after Spencer was out of jail again.

That’s when his parole officer sent a request to declare Spencer delinquent and recommended sending him to a different re-entry program for better supervision. The request was filed just a week before 3 bodies were found in 2 homes in Guntersville.

According to the parole board’s policies and procedures, Spencer’s drug charge wasn’t severe enough to send him back to prison.

Those same procedures also state delinquency hearings are supposed to happen weekly. But, it's unclear if the board ever heard Spencer's delinquency case.

It was three days after he was arrested as the main suspect in the triple-homicide in Guntersville and was back in custody that the parole board requested an arrest warrant.

WAAY 31 also learned Attorney General Steve Marshall knew two of Spencer's

victims and even attended parole hearings with one of them on another case.

The Attorney General’s office said it did not know about Spencer’s violent past because he was mis-labeled in the system as a non victim offender.

The Attorney General's office is now saying the parole board’s policies are questionable.

The board also emailed us a statement saying, “This case also raises concerns with the board’s risk assessment procedures and whether the implementation of this process is failing the public."

Governor Kay Ivey also said she knows the victim notification system is flawed

and has asked the parole board to fix their problems.