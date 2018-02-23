Parents want something done about speeding problem in their neighborhood

Parents in Limestone County are worried about their children’s safety.

Residents in The Arbors subdivision are concerned about drivers speeding down the road while their kids are playing outside.

They told WAAY 31, the speeding has become a huge problem and they want something done about it immediately.

“They come flying down like this is a racetrack and it’s really not safe for our kids," said Kristina Morrow.

Morrow lives in The Arbors subdivision and doesn't let her two boys play in their front yard very often because of speeders.

“We either stay inside or out in the back," she said.

And she's not the only one who's concerned.

“It just takes one time for a kid to be playing in his driveway and have the ball run out in the street, and get hurt," said her neighbor, John Trampas.

And that’s why they say they want something done.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they made multiple traffic stops in the subdivision on Wednesday and issued warnings, but some neighbors feel that’s still not enough.

Instead, they want speed bumps or extra speed limit or stop signs added.

They believe that would help keep little ones from getting hurt, which Trampas says almost happened not too long ago.

“They were looking for cars coming down the street," Trampas said. "They weren’t looking for a little blond-haired little boy running out in the street."

Until something is done, these homeowners say they will continue to put up signs, park their cars on the street, and hope that drivers will pay attention.

“Go the speed limit," Morrow said. "That’s number one priority."

According to the Limestone County Commission, if they receive a request from the Homeowners’ Association, then they will go out and do something about the speeding problem.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to monitor the area as well.

In the meantime, people in the subdivision say they plan getting signatures from neighbors, and then taking those to the next Limestone County Commissioner’s meeting to see if that will speed up the process.