Parents react to rally in Florida over gun laws

People in Huntsville are speaking out about the issue of gun control after hundreds in Florida rallied for stronger gun control.

The florida school shooting has stirred an outpouring of emotion on both sides of the controversial topic.

The issue is hitting home with parents at schools in Huntsville. One mother WAAY 31 talked to said she understands both sides of the issue.

Mindy Stubbfield says its impotant to protect the second amendment, though she also doesn't

see why certian weapons are needed.

"No one needs an AK 47 to go hunting," Stubbfield said.

Stubblefield says she couldn't help but think of her own family when she saw the tragedy unfolding in Parkland, Florida.

Still, she doesn't feel the right to own a gun should be taken away. However, she does believe its important to discuss the ways children should be kept safe.

"This is not something that is going to go away," Stubbfield said. "People have realized this gets peoples' attentions and makes a statement," she said.

Beyond that -- Stubblefield said she believes its imperative not only to monitor gun laws but monitor children as well.

She even teaches her children what to look out for in case they're ever in a similar situation at school.

"I dont think you can ever be fully prepared, as a mom you do everything to protect your kids," she said.

This mom says she hopes we can build a safe and better future for children all across the United States.

"As a parent, we need to watch for these signs in our kids, is there something wrong, are they being bullied or God forbid, they're the bully. We as parents need to do a better job in watching for these signs in our kids," Stubbfield said.