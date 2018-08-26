Man in video identified as neighbor doing good deeds

Home surveillance video caught footage of a man in a minivan approaching a house in the Monrovia area asking a 10-year-old boy if he wanted a ride to school.

Huntsville Police confirmed that the man was a neighbor just simple trying to do a good deed. Originally, neighbors were concerned after seeing the video because they weren't sure if the man was a prowler.

According to police, the man also gave other kids a ride that day. A parent WAAY 31 spoke with over the phone confirmed that the man also gave her child a ride that day because the bus came before it's scheduled time. She gave the man permission, along with the other parents.

Thursday evening, more than 16,000 people watched the video.

Police confirmed that the man was not trying to scare anyone, so there is no need to be on high alert..

In the video, you can hear a man tell the child he thinks the school bus already came through the area.

"I think it came early. Do you want to ask your Dad if he wants me to take you to school? I'm taking these guys to school," the unidentified man said.

One man WAAY 31 talked to told us he couldn't believe a possible prowler was in his neighborhood.

"I've been here over 10 years and that's the first time I've ever heard of anything like that," said John Vickers Jr. who lives down the street.