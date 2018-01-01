Parents concerned Huntsville City Schools aren't living up to Title IX agreement

A parent of a Huntsville High School Softball player is concerned the Huntsville City School District is not holding up their end of a Title IX settlement agreement from last summer.

The agreement has several sections ensuring the softball team would get upgraded facilities and more funding to be equal with the boys baseball team.

WAAY 31 looked into the guidelines of the agreement Thursday.

Reporter Kody Fisher tried to get on the campus of Huntsville High School to get an up close and personal look at what changes have been made that were stipulated in the agreement, but he was denied by the district.

The concerns outlined in the email sent to WAAY 31 are over a lack of construction for a new facility here at the softball fields, which both parties agreed to.

WAAY 31 reached out to the architect who drew up the plans for the new softball facilities that have a budget of $1 Million.

We learned the Huntsville City School District will receive bids from contractors for the new facility next monday.

The Spokesman for the district told WAAY 31 the board of education will then look at the bids and approve the final dollar amount for the facilities.

According to the Title IX agreement, construction must be completed by August of this year.

The district told WAAY 31 they are fully committed to following every aspect of the agreement.

Nancy Woodall is a taxpayer here in Huntsville and while she doesn't have children in district anymore she said she has no problem with the district spending this money on new facilities for the softball team.

"I don't have a daughter playing softball at huntsville high, but if I did I would be one hundred percent behind this," said Woodall.

Title IX regulations are in place throughout the country to make sure that boys and girls sports receive equal funding and opportunities to compete.