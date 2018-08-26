Clear

Parents charged with murdering infant

Police charged two people for murdering their infant child.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Madison County Sheriff's Office charged two people with murder in the death of their infant child.

Aleisha Parker and Bradley Parker are in the Madison County jail on a $75,000 bond each.

The Madison County coroner says the one-year-old infant died from a gunshot wound.

Officials are still investigating.

WAAY 31 will provide more updates as more information becomes available.

