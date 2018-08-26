Parents charged with murdering infant

The Madison County Sheriff's Office charged two people with murder in the death of their infant child.
Aleisha Parker and Bradley Parker are in the Madison County jail on a $75,000 bond each.
The Madison County coroner says the one-year-old infant died from a gunshot wound.
Officials are still investigating.
WAAY 31 will provide more updates as more information becomes available.
