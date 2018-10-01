Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Parents charged with child abuse in investigation into child's death

Porsha Bole and Joshua Foster have been arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on the charge of aggravated child abuse in relation to the investigation into their child's death.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 3:08 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Porsha Bole and Joshua Foster have been arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on the charge of aggravated child abuse in relation to the investigation into their child's death. The bond is set at $60,000 for each suspect.

The child was 11 months old, and the cause of her death is still unknown pending an autopsy. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, additional charges are possible depending on the outcome of the autopsy, and there is no record of the Department of Human Resources ever responding to the home prior to the incident.

We are told that the parents and another family member called 911 over the weekend when the child wasn't breathing and that she was dead when the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrived. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events