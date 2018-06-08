Paramedic: People should take air quality alert seriously

Paramedics in Huntsville talked to WAAY 31 about the health affects of the air quality control alert.

Scroll for more content...

They told us they haven't seen any more calls than usual, but did say you should take these alerts seriously.

"I feel like restricted with my breathing, but I don't have asthma, but I bet the ones that do are having a hard time today," said Julie Jones who lives in Morgan County.

She told us she didn't know Madison and Morgan County were both under an air quality alert Friday.

She was out doing errands, but noticed the heat.

"It is hot. That's for sure. I know the sweating when you're not moving is not fun," she said.

Don Webster with the Huntsville Ambulance Service told us people with respiratory issues such as asthma should be taking the alert seriously.

While summer has not officially started yet, it already feels like it across the Tennessee Valley. People in the area can expect temperatures near the 90 degree mark and humidity to be high.

Jones told me she plans on taking it easy until the sun starts to set.

"I'm going to go inside and probably not come out too much," she said.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking people to not gas up their vehicles until after 6 o'clock at night.