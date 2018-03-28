Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Pair of 2nd inning homers push Auburn past Alabama

Auburn beat Alabama 5-2 in the 10th annual Capital City Classic in Montgomery on Tuesday night.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 10:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 10:57 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

The Auburn Tigers continued their dominance against Alabama in the MAX Capital City Classic on Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over the Crimson Tide to push their record in the series to 9-1.

Scroll for more content...

“A win is a win,” sophomore infielder Will Holland said. “It’s even better when it’s Alabama.”

Following a 3-run home run from freshman utility player Edouard Julien in the bottom of the second inning, Holland hit the first of his two solo home runs to give the Tigers all they'd need to drop the Crimson Tide.

Center fielder Jay Estes also had a day.  The senior started his day off with a spectacular catch against the wall in deep center to rob Chandler Taylor of an extra bases hit, the first of three highlight-reel catches from on the day.

“He definitely changed the ballgame,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He covered territory like you want to see a center fielder do.”

Thompson wasn't the only one to take notice of Estes' flashing of the leather on Tuesday night, his former coach also came away impressed.

“I haven’t seen Jay make many of those plays. I’ve seen him field groundballs,” said Alabama coach Brad Bohannon, an Auburn assistant last year.

“You could put him behind the plate, you could put him anywhere, and he’s do a good job,” Bohannon said. “I’m not surprised to see him do well out there.”

The win pushes the Tigers to 21-5 on the year and drops the Tide to 16-10.  

Next up for Auburn is a three-game home series with the Missouri Tigers while Alabama returns home to Tuscaloosa for a three-game home series of their own against Kentucky.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events