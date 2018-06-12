Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paint Rock tries to ban media and out-of-towners from meetings

The mayor said the city's dealings aren't the business of anyone but residents and property owners.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

PAINT ROCK, Ala. (AP) - A tiny Alabama city is trying to ban the media and out-of-towners from its council meetings.

Scroll for more content...

The Jackson County Sentinel reports the town of Paint Rock has issued written rules prohibiting media members and non-residents from attending City Council meetings without prior approval.

Mayor Brenda Fisk tells the newspaper in an editorial the city's dealings aren't the business of anyone but residents and property owners. She says there's no benefit to letting non-residents attend council meetings.

That position appears to contradict the Alabama Open Meetings Act, which states that meetings of governmental bodies are generally open to the public and journalists. There's an exception for special executive sessions.

Fisk says a "disgruntled resident" has been posting items on Facebook that shouldn't be circulating about the city of about 200 people.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events