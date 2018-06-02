Paint Rock Valley School vandalized

Paint Rock Valley school is asking for help identifying four people that broke into the Jackson County school.

Scroll for more content...

The school's principal, Kevin McBride, told WAAY 31 the vandals left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"They were dancing and having a good time as they were vandalizing. Especially one of the perpetrators she was very sporadic in her actions. You could she was under the influence," he said.

He showed WAAY 31 surveillance video that shows them walking around the school and entering through a window.

However, what they did in every room they entered is unclear.

"We were able to walk around and see the cameras and how they tore them off the walls," he said.

The destruction of thousands of dollars worth of surveillance cameras isn't the only damage they left behind.

McBride told us they sprayed the fire extinguishers in the hallways, and used them to break the glass on the vending machines.

"They did take some drinks from the vending machines and snacks. The snacks they didn't eat, they threw them down the halls. Scattered the food down the hallways. There was vandalism. It was senseless," he said.

McBride told me the school district's decision two weeks ago to close the school was difficult on the community, and the mess they now have to clean up while clearing out the school isn't making it any easier.

"It broke my heart and made me angry. I'm not trying to harbor anger. I forgive them for their ignorance, but I think they should be held accountable for their actions."

McBride told us they plan to press charges against the people responsible.

If you have any information about the vandalism you're asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's office.