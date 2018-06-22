Clear
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms move through Tennessee Valley

Photo on Macon Lane in New Market, looking east. (Photo courtesy Tony Lyza)

A tornado-warned storm made its way through northern Madison County Friday afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 1:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 2:38 PM

Strong thunderstorms moved through north Alabama Friday afternoon, bringing reports of hail and at least one tornado warning.

Several people posted images online as a wall cloud moved through Madison County.

