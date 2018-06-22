PHOTOS: Thunderstorms move through Tennessee Valley

Photo Gallery 10 Images
Strong thunderstorms moved through north Alabama Friday afternoon, bringing reports of hail and at least one tornado warning.
Several people posted images online as a wall cloud moved through Madison County.
Monroe rd near pulaski pike. Rjust southwest of rotation @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/OpCcgUizU2
— Chris Smith (@ChrisWAAY31) June 22, 2018
@waff48 @WAAYTV
South of new market pic.twitter.com/mySeSxEFtD
— Autumn Calvert (@CalvertAutumn) June 22, 2018
This just passed over us! �� #Weather @WAAYTV @waff48 #badweather ������ pic.twitter.com/kEHJaUkyEn
— Katherine Bone (@katherinelbone) June 22, 2018
Severe-warned storm to my north in Huntsville #alwx pic.twitter.com/cRjwvmr7zI
— Collin Landry Wx (@CollinLandry_Wx) June 22, 2018
