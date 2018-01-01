PHOTOS: 'Masked' Tennessee burglary suspect turns out to be raccoon

A Tennessee police department revealed in its burglary investigation that a 'masked' intruder turned out to be a raccoon.
Scroll for more content...
Knoxville police say officers responded to an alarm call early Monday morning at a Boost Mobile location.
When officers arrived they discovered roof damage and later found their suspect, a raccoon, still inside the store.
Once the business owner arrived, they were able to open the door and let the raccoon out of the store.
Knoxville Police/Facebook
Knoxville Police/Facebook