Clear

PBS says new witnesses attest Tavis Smiley sex misconduct

Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

PBS says an independent investigation found more witnesses to corroborate initial accounts against Tavis Smiley.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 7:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 7:30 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.

Scroll for more content...

The network filed papers in Washington, D.C., Superior Court in response to a breach-of-contract lawsuit Smiley filed last month.

PBS says an independent investigation found more witnesses to corroborate initial accounts that Smiley had a pattern of sexual relationships with subordinates, subjected subordinates to unwanted sexual advances - including requests for specific sex acts - and made inappropriate lewd jokes.

PBS says many of the witnesses are women of color, in response to allegations from Smiley, who is black, of racial bias.

Smiley's attorneys said Friday that the filing represents more "lies, half-truths and smears from PBS" that they look forward to exposing in court.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events