Owners respond after judge orders dogs to be euthanized

WAAY 31 spoke with the owners of four dogs who a judge ordered to be euthanized.

Those owners, Brian and Melody Graden, told us they're not sure it was their dogs who were responsible for an attack that happened back in December.

That attack was in Jackson County and left 24-year-old Emily Colvin dead in her own yard.

The Gradens tell WAAY 31 they're heartbroken for Colvin’s family, but also told us they feel they've been treated unfairly throughout this entire case.

“It’s been made to seem as though the bad is on this side of the fence," said Melody Graden.

Melody says, since the day her friend and next-door neighbor Emily Colvin was attacked and killed, she and her husband, Brian, have played defense.

“They made everyone think that our dogs were monsters and that we created them," Melody said.

But the Gradens tell WAAY 31 their dogs are friendly to everyone they meet, and never showed any signs of aggression.

“They’d jump and they’d want to play with you," Brian Graden said. "That’s all they wanted—was somebody to play with them.”

And when they learned about Emily's death, and were told it was their dogs, they were in disbelief.

“I was completely stunned," Brian said. "I mean, you don’t really know what to say when that’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

The Gradens tell WAAY 31 what hurts even more are the rumors that they trained their dogs to fight.

“I had never in a million years thought that anyone would think that that was something that we had done," Melody said.

Despite everything that's happened, the Gradens say they mourn for Emily’s family.

“I’d give anything in this world to see that woman walk across that yard again," Brian said.

The judge in the case has ordered the dogs to be euthanized, calling them "dangerous."

WAAY 31 did reach out to Emily's family to hear their side, but they said they didn't want to talk because of the ongoing legal matter.