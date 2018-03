Madison County officials were urging residents in Owens Cross Roads to stay aware of weather conditions Monday because of a broken storm siren.

The siren in Owens Cross Roads is in a repair shop, according to a message from the Huntsville Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said residents should monitor local media reports and use a NOAA weather radio or phone apps for storm warning information.

