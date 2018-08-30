Overturned 18 wheeler causing traffic delays

UPDATE: As of 11:50 a.m. cleanup is ongoing. Both westbound lanes are open and one eastbound lane is open.
---
Right now, eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked on U.S. highway 72 at Joe Wheeler Drive due to a wreck.
Alabama Department of Transportation officials say eastbound traffic is running on the shoulder of the road but westbound lanes are completely shut down right now.
ALDOT officials say they hope to have the westbound lane running on the shoulder by 10:00 AM. The roadway is expected to be completely clear by noon.
