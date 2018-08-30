Clear
Overturned 18 wheeler causing traffic delays

ALDOT officials say the wreck is impacting traffic on U.S. 72 and Joe Wheeler Drive in Tuscumbia.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:17 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

UPDATE: As of 11:50 a.m. cleanup is ongoing. Both westbound lanes are open and one eastbound lane is open.

Right now, eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked on U.S. highway 72 at Joe Wheeler Drive due to a wreck.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials say eastbound traffic is running on the shoulder of the road but westbound lanes are completely shut down right now. 

ALDOT officials say they hope to have the westbound lane running on the shoulder by 10:00 AM. The roadway is expected to be completely clear by noon. 

