Overnight fire under investigation

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning fire in Toney.

Crews with the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department responded to the mobile home fire just after 12:30 a.m. on Golightly Spring Road.

The fire was put out with only minimal damage to the back of the house.

Officials said they think the cause may have been electrical, but the sheriff's office is investigating because no one was living in the home at the time.

VO:

