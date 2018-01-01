Overnight fire destroys trailer

Firefighters are investigating this morning after a fire broke out at a trailer.

Scroll for more content...

It happened in Brindlee Mountain. Crews from both Brindlee Mountain and Florette Volunterr Fire Departments responded to the fire on Shasteen Lane near Taylor Circle. Crews tell WAAY 31 when they arrived the doublewide trailer was fully involved.

Firefighters say the trailer was occupied as of last week, but they couldn’t tell us if anyone lived there at the time of the fire. No one was home when the fire broke out. Fire crews say the home is a total loss.

We did learn the utility company came by last week and shut off power to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.