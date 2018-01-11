Overdose odds: Should Alabama restaurants, bars supply Narcan?

In an attempt to help battle the growing opioid crisis, bars and restaurants across the country are now stocking the overdose-fighting drug Narcan, and some are training employees on how to administer it should someone overdose inside their business.

“If one of my customers was to fall on the ground, or even if I was to go to the bathroom and see someone on the ground, I’d be scared and I’d want to know how to help them," said Matthew Rose.

Rose says he likes the idea of bars and restaurants being able to administer Narcan, because he believes it could help save lives.

Timothy Riggle agrees with him.

“Patrons can feel safer knowing you’re in an area where you know people are going to be able to take care of any situation that might come up," Riggle said.

But not all businesses WAAY 31 talked with were keen on the potentially life-saving measure.

“In a state where I can’t even give a customer with a headache Advil, it sounds strange that I’d be able to administer them overdose medication," said SiP bar manager Patrick Briscoe. SiP is located in downtown Huntsville.

Briscoe says providing alcohol to people is like playing with poison already, and he says he's not comfortable with adding a drug cabinet.

“I don’t want to sign up for extra responsibility or extra culpability," Briscoe said. "You know, I don’t want to just put myself in a position where I can get in trouble for doing something that I never went to school to do."

Right now, there is no law in the state of Alabama saying bars must keep Narcan on hand in case of an overdose or that any employee has to be trained in first aid.

WAAY 31 reached out to Don Webster with HEMSI who says he's fully aware of the opioid crisis, and he believes something should be done.

“The bottom line to all this is what can we do to help them reform, help them get over their addiction without becoming a statistic," Webster said.

And Rose says it’s never a bad thing to be over-prepared in case something like that were to happen.

“If you was to ever lose someone, as a server, I think not knowing how to help them would probably affect your sleep for a little bit," Rose said. "It’d be a traumatic experience.”