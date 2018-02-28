Over 120 gambling machines seized after undercover investigation in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County officials raided 14 businesses and seized 127 illegal gambling machines on Friday.

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents went undercover at multiple locations and found where these gambling machines were giving out cash, which is illegal.

"I did nothing wrong," said Jay Patel.

Patel's business, Smoke Depot, was raided on Friday and officials took six of his gambling machines.

"It's a skilled based machine. It's like a video game," said Patel.

Patel told WAAY31, patrons would come in and pay one dollar for each round. If they won they never got cash but merchandise prizes instead.

"It's a type of gambling machine but it's a skilled based machine," said Patel. "I did everything under the legal process."

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents said, the machines they seized, including Patel's, did give out cash.

Most of the 127 gambling machines were taken from tobacco shops, game stores, and gas stations throughout Florence and Lauderdale County. Officials estimate store owners were making thousands of dollars a week off the machines.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney said, his office is looking into charging the owners for a class A misdemeanor of having the gambling machines.

Patel said, the seizure of his machines has not hurt his business and he's not worried about any charges, because he claims he did nothing wrong.