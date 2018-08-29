Oreo rolls out wasabi, hot chicken wing flavors

America's most iconic cookie is launching some spicy new flavors.
Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings cookies.
This is not the company's first off-beat flavor.
But you likely won't find these flavors on store shelves anytime soon.
Currently, they're only available in China.
So Americans who are desperate to try the new flavors of Oreos can either head to Beijing or pay the shipping, as both flavors are available on eBay.
What do you think? Would you try these new flavors? Sound off in the comments below!
