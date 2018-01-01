Murder parolee arrested in Decatur for parole violation

A man who was on parole for a murder conviction in Oregon will likely be headed back there after violating parole, Decatur police said Thursday.

Franklin Charles Dashel, 46, was arrested at a home on 20th Avenue in Decatur Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Police said they learned Tuesday that Dashel might be living at the home and may have been staying in the area for some time.

Police searched the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and took him into custody.

Oregon online court records show Dashel was convicted of murder in 1992 and sentenced to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison.

He's being held in the Morgan County Jail and faces extradition back to Oregon, authorities said.