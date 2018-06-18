Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall heads to Huntsville Monday to address the on-going opioid epidemic in the state.
Scroll for more content...
He will deliver the keynote address at My Alabama Care Medical Management Meeting. It takes place today at noon at Wellstone Behavior Health on Memorial Parkway South.
The focus is expected to be an overview of Alabama’s strategic plan to deal with opioid overdose and addiction.
Lawsuits were filed against opioid makers on behalf of Limestone County and several other counties across Alabama.
Related Content
- Opioid addiction the focus of Huntsville visit by Attorney General Steve Marshall
- Waffle House hero visits Huntsville
- Former Alabama attorney general Troy King running for office again
- Attorney general releases statement on delayed Alabama execution
- Alabama attorney general launches lab to fight cybercrime
- New Huntsville Dollar General replaces one destroyed in a fire
- Huntsville city attorney unwilling to release body camera video
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Malzahn to visit Huntsville on 2018 Ambush Tour
- Franklin County Commission hands over financial documents to Attorney General's Office