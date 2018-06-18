Opioid addiction the focus of Huntsville visit by Attorney General Steve Marshall

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall heads to Huntsville Monday to address the on-going opioid epidemic in the state.

He will deliver the keynote address at My Alabama Care Medical Management Meeting. It takes place today at noon at Wellstone Behavior Health on Memorial Parkway South.

The focus is expected to be an overview of Alabama’s strategic plan to deal with opioid overdose and addiction.

Lawsuits were filed against opioid makers on behalf of Limestone County and several other counties across Alabama.