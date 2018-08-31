Clear
Only A Handful Of Storms Possible Today

A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon.

Aug. 31, 2018
Chris Smith

Our weather is like music this week, we are on the same beat every day. Today will be no different where we will be hot and muggy with a low chance for afternoon showers and storms. 

Our weekend will be just like that as well, where we will have a 20% chance for rain and storms during the afternoons. 

Labor Day looks will be hot with a high of 93 but it will feel like the upper 90s during the afternoon. There is only a 10% chance for rain that day. 

Long term it doesn't look like much rain will impact the Valley and with drought conditions not going in our favor. Don't be surprised if in too long we start talking about a drought in the near future. 

Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
