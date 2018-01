One person has died after a shooting last night at a Huntsville apartment complex.

Scroll for more content...



The Madison County coroner says 20-year-old William Walker of Ardmore, Tennessee died after the shooting at Lakeshore Crossing Apartments.

Thats on Rime Village Drive.

Walker died after he was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting are still limited.

Huntsville police say a second person was also hurt.