Huntsville police are looking for the person who shot someone in a neighborhood off Highway 72 Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on Dawson Terrace, just east of Memorial Parkway.

Police said a male victim was shot twice. His condition wasn't immediately released.

Police have a K-9 unit and are searching for the shooter.

The shooting was the second call police had responded to Thursday.