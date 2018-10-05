Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One-person-shot-in-Sheffield Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One person shot in Colbert County

A shooting happened around 8 Friday night on Blake Street in Sheffield. One person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 9:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 9:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A shooting happened around 8 Friday night on Blake Street in Sheffield. 

According to Sheffield Police, one person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. There is a possible suspect in custody but no word yet on the condition of the person who was shot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events