One person shot at convenience store near Albertville

According to Albertville Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Hix, they assisted Albertville police on a call of a shooting at the intersection of Highpoint Road and Oneonta Cut-Off Road.

Hix said the victim was a male in his mid-20's and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with a gun shot wound to the hip. He said the man was found in a truck parked at a convenience store called High Point Grocery. He said it was not clear if that is where the man was shot or not.

WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.