One person killed, another hurt over loud music dispute

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed one person was shot and killed after a fight stemming from loud music.

The Sheriff also said a second person was hurt in the dispute. Sheriff Singleton said it happened after 10:00 Saturday night in the Pine Haven Shores neighborhood, west of Rogersville.

Investigators say the victim is 47-year-old Michael Moore Watson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Watson was upset with his neighbors over their loud music.

Investigators say Watson confronted his neighbors over the music and a fight broke out.

Authorities say 30-year-old Cory Swider, was assaulted by Watson in the fight. Swider was treated for his injuries and released from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence.

According to Sheriff Singleton, the brother of Swider, Charles Jordan, was also at the scene and had a weapon.

Sheriff Singleton adds the investigation indicated Watson was moving toward Jordan, who fired a shot into the air, but Watson continued aggressively toward him and that's when Jordan shot and killed Watson.

Right now, no arrests have been made in the case. Investigators say witnesses at the home said Jordan acted in self-defense.

The incident happened outside between the two homes. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury.