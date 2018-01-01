One person hurt in Athens apartment fire

State fire marshals are looking into what caused an Athens apartment fire that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at Oakleaf Apartments on Elkton Street.

Firefighters were in the apartment after getting the call and said they heard moaning. They felt a man on the floor and got him out of the apartment, according to city officials.

The man was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for smoke inhalation. His condition wasn't made available.

The fire was contained to the apartment, but another also had water damage, according to the city.

The name of the man hospitalized hasn't been released.