One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Guntersville

Authorities are investigating a crash in Guntersville that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening.

Police say it happened just after 6 pm on Hwy 431 in front of Lake Shore Tackle Co.

One car hit a boat trailer being towed by another vehicle. The driver of the car was conscious at the scene but airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with a head injury. The driver towing the boat was not injured.

One lane of traffic was closed for a short time due to the crash.