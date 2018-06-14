One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Guntersville

Authorities are investigating a crash in Guntersville that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening.
Police say it happened just after 6 pm on Hwy 431 in front of Lake Shore Tackle Co.
One car hit a boat trailer being towed by another vehicle. The driver of the car was conscious at the scene but airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with a head injury. The driver towing the boat was not injured.
One lane of traffic was closed for a short time due to the crash.
