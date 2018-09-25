One man dead from explosion in Arab

One man is dead in an explosion at Umicore Specialty Chemicals in Arab.
Workers were cutting and grinding on a tank in a new part of the plant, when it exploded. The tank was empty, but it used to hold sulfuric acid.
Arab Police Department and Arab Fire Department responded to the scene, and we are told that OSHA, Occupational safety and health administration, will be called to do an investigation.
Officials tell us that there is no threat to the community right now. WAAY 31 will update as more information comes in.
